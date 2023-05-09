MHP trooper struck, killed pedestrian on U.S. Highway 61

MHP vehicle
MHP vehicle
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian was struck by a Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle on May 6.

According to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was struck on U.S. Highway 61 near Sonic at 12:39 a.m.

Deputies found Cornelius Joiner, 27, seriously injured on the scene. The victim did not survive.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office crash team will conduct an independent investigation along with MHP.

