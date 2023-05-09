Newton County softball run rules their way to force game three against Greene County

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County run ruled Greene County 12-0 in game two round three of the MHSAA playoffs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lady Cougars lost game one and were put in a do or die situation at home Monday night.

The game would go silent to begin but Newton County would change that in the bottom of the second scoring three runs.

But the third inning is where the bats lit up for the Lady Cougars. They went on to score 8 runs total which helped lead them to a run rule victory after 5 innings.

”I think it meant a lot of confidence,” said head coach Justin Chaney. “We had a lot of great at bats today. Was able to save some pitching. And that’s what I told them. Their commitment made it easy on me to be able to save our pitchers so hopefully we are getting hot at the right time of the year. Playoff softball at Newton County... this crowd, here today, it was awesome. I look forward to it. Hopefully we can go down there and get one more and get back up here and handle the big crowd.”

The Cougars used three pitchers in the game on Monday. They only allowed two total hits.

Newton County travels to Greene County for game three on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.