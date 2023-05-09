Newton County softball run rules their way to force game three against Greene County

Lady Cougars celebrate in 12-0 win over Greene County in game two of round three.
Lady Cougars celebrate in 12-0 win over Greene County in game two of round three.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County run ruled Greene County 12-0 in game two round three of the MHSAA playoffs to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lady Cougars lost game one and were put in a do or die situation at home Monday night.

The game would go silent to begin but Newton County would change that in the bottom of the second scoring three runs.

But the third inning is where the bats lit up for the Lady Cougars. They went on to score 8 runs total which helped lead them to a run rule victory after 5 innings.

”I think it meant a lot of confidence,” said head coach Justin Chaney. “We had a lot of great at bats today. Was able to save some pitching. And that’s what I told them. Their commitment made it easy on me to be able to save our pitchers so hopefully we are getting hot at the right time of the year. Playoff softball at Newton County... this crowd, here today, it was awesome. I look forward to it. Hopefully we can go down there and get one more and get back up here and handle the big crowd.”

The Cougars used three pitchers in the game on Monday. They only allowed two total hits.

Newton County travels to Greene County for game three on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Laqerious Brown, 21, was arrested Sunday night in...
Suspect charged in Scooba shooting
A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in...
Officer fatally shoots hit-and-run suspect while being dragged by truck, investigators say
The accident happened on Highway 80 in Newton.
Names released in fatal overnight wreck
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman

Latest News

Carsyn Mott laces a 2-RBI double to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning of the...
Knights advance after win over Indians
The Warriors celebrate their Regional Championship.
Russell Christian Academy run rules their way to the State Tournament
Sideline View with Dale McKee
This 1976 file photo shows Oakland A's Vida Blue, the hard-throwing left-hander who became one...
Vida Blue, who led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73