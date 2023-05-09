Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - UPDATE: Two of threen men wanted on a 2022 charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling in Newton have surrendered to Newton County deputies. That word from Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington at 6:10 Tuesday evening. He said Josh Nuby and Seth Nuby surrendered to Newton County deputies.

Earlier:

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for shooting into an occupied dwelling in Newton in 2022.

He identified the trio as 20-year-old Jaquan Keyes, 19-year-old Josh Nuby and Seth Nuby, 20.

Sheriff Pennington told News 11 that the U.S. Marshals Service had information that the trio was at an address on Martin Luther King Drive in Newton Tuesday. Newton Police and the Newton Sheriff’s Department Special Response team backed up the Marshals Service in an attempt to apprehend the suspects.

But it turned out the three men were not at the address when law enforcement entered.

Pennington said two women, 37-year-old Dora Handford and Ja’Kyra Handford, 20, were charged Tuesday as accessories after-the-fact for helping the three to avoid capture.

If anyone has information about where the suspects are, call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 601-635-2101.

