Portion of 10th Avenue temporarily closed to traffic

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The City of Meridian said 10th Avenue between 31st and 33rd streets is temporarily closed to traffic for the next two days.

According to city line maintenance superintendent, James Clayton, a water tap at the sewer tap is being administered by work crews.

“It’s going to take a little while because the sewer is so deep, about 18 feet,” said Clayton. “But hopefully it will be two days and then we will be out of there.”

Crews are completing work to accommodate a house currently under construction.

