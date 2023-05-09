Russell Christian Academy run rules their way to the State Tournament

The Warriors celebrate their Regional Championship.
By Ethan Bird
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russel Christian Academy Warriors Softball team beat First Assembly Christian School 16-1 in three innings to secure the title of Regional Champs.

The win also locked in the Warrior’s spot in the State Championship Tournament.

Believe it or not, FACS actually scored first after a pass ball and a throwing error brought one home in the top of the first.

That lead was short lived, the Warriors would go on to score nine in their half of the first. They did that with only two hits, the plate disciple was on display. Four hit by pitches also showed some toughness in the box. The biggest hit came from Meomo White who hit a bases clearing double to score three.

In the bottom of the second RCA scored seven more and the rest was history after a one, two, three top of the third.

