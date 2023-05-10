186th ARW slated for $20 million upgrade
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it will receive $20 million appropriated through the Mississippi Legislature for base upgrades.
Base leadership said the money is expected to be in hand by July 1, which will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the base’s current CFRS to a deployment processing center.
The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group. Find more information about the unit here.
