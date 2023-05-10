186th ARW slated for $20 million upgrade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it will receive $20 million appropriated through the Mississippi Legislature for base upgrades.

Base leadership said the money is expected to be in hand by July 1, which will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the base’s current CFRS to a deployment processing center.

“We are grateful and humbled by this unprecedented funding to improve the base. “Thank you to Gov. Reeves and our state legislators for investing in the Wing as we compete to host a new airframe, the KC-46 Pegasus aircraft.”

The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group. Find more information about the unit here.

