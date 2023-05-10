186th ARW slated for $20 million upgrade

The money will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the...
The money will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the base’s current CFRS to a deployment processing center.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it will receive $20 million appropriated through the Mississippi Legislature for base upgrades.

Base leadership said the money is expected to be in hand by July 1, which will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the base’s current CFRS to a deployment processing center.

The 186th Air Refueling Wing said it provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group. Find more information about the unit here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Latest News

Salvation Army Meridian set to host pre-Mother’s Day event for those grieving their moms
The Sumter County Alabama welcome center held their annual "Tourism Celebration Day" Wednesday.
Tourism Celebration Day in Alabama
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
Salvation Army Meridian set to host pre-Mother’s Day event for those grieving their moms.
Salvation Army Meridian set to host pre-Mother’s Day event for those grieving their moms