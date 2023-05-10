Additional Embezzlement Charges for former Docs Toyota Employee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A former comptroller for Doc’s Toyota has been charged with embezzlement in Louisville, MS.

Latisha Jones Smith, 50, of Ackerman, Miss., was booked Mat 9th for felony embezzlement by the Louisville Police Department. Her bond was set at $25,000.

It is currently unknown if she made bail.

Smith was employed by Doc’s Toyota until Jan. 5, when she was let on grounds unrelated to the embezzlement charges. The company has been auditing books since that time. Smith was employed by the previous dealership, in the same position, before the dealership was sold to Doc’s Toyota.

The current embezzlement charge in Neshoba County involves $71,000 allegedly being taken from Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia.

The amount the latest embezzlement amount in Louisville is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

