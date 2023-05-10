Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill

A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step closer to final passage after a Senate committee gave it a favorable report on Wednesday.(Source: Alabama Daily News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step closer to final passage after a Senate committee gave it a favorable report on Wednesday.

The measure, which previously passed in the House, received unanimous support in committee and will now move to the Senate floor for possible final passage.

If passed in the Senate, the bill would prohibit employers from requiring or incentivizing people to be implanted with a microchip.

Bill sponsor Rep. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, says this is already happening in states like Wisconsin and in other countries. He wants to prevent it from happening in Alabama.

“They’ve been using microchips as a way for public transit, where you go in and you scan,” Chestnut said. “There’s also a company now that’s pushing, I think it’s out of Switzerland, pushing the idea of using a microchip instead of like a credit card.”

Other lawmakers say they want to prevent companies from tracking people.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
Kamara M. May
Arrest made in Anderson Hospital gun incident

Latest News

Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’
Davis Purdy Architects showed a rendering of its design to the Meridian City Council Tuesday.
Design plans revealed for Frank Cochran Center
The Alabama Supreme Court last week issued a death warrant for James Barber, 54, authorizing...
Alabama sets execution as state resumes lethal injections
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington May 1....
Biden would veto House GOP bill on border enforcement
Alabama State House
Lawmakers complete another legislative week, pass bill to cut state overtime tax