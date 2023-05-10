Arrest made in Anderson Hospital gun incident

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police have charged 31-year-old Kamara M. May in connection with the display of a gun Monday at Anderson Hospital‘s cafeteria. No one was hurt.

Detective Chanetta Stevens said May was charged Monday with crimes against sovereignty or administration of government.

May’s bond was set at $20,000. She’s being held at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility.

