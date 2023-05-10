City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2023

Daily Docket 6
Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
PATRICK MITCHELL1984HOMELESSDISTURBING THE PEACE
BENDEYSHA SMITH20042604 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
ROBERT J WARREN19842715 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:17 AM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:03 PM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Latest News

Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 10, 2023
‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old
‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old
Jaquan Keyes, 20, is wanted on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling in Newton in 2022.
Jaquan Keyes still wanted by Newton County