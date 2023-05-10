City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 7:17 AM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 2:03 PM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.