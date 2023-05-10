City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2023
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|PATRICK MITCHELL
|1984
|HOMELESS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
|BENDEYSHA SMITH
|2004
|2604 41ST AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|ROBERT J WARREN
|1984
|2715 40TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 10, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:17 AM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of Front Street Extension. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 2:03 PM on May 9, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1800 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.