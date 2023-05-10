Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least one officer at the Raymond Detention Center is facing a disciplinary review in connection with the recent escapes there.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says one officer is currently on leave with pay pending the outcome of a disciplinary review.

Jones could not comment further, saying it was a personnel matter.

The news comes weeks after four detainees escaped the Raymond facility. One of those detainees killed a preacher and later died in a house fire during a standoff with Leake County deputies.

Another detainee was found dead in a white pickup truck at a New Orleans truck stop.

Two other escapees, Corey Harrison and Jerry Raynes, have since been recaptured.

Raynes, according to Sheriff Jones, was picked up by the Mississippi Department of Corrections last week on a parole violation.

Harrison, meanwhile, is on lockdown at the Raymond Detention Center.

Harrison, who was captured in Crystal Springs on May 4, is confined to a cell and receives about one hour a day of recreation, Jones said.

He made an initial appearance in Hinds County Court on May 9, where he was charged with felony counts of escape and motor-vehicle taking.

Judge Johnnie McDaniels denied bond, saying he was a “flight risk” and a “danger to [the] community.”

He, along with the three others, escaped the Raymond Detention Center on Sunday, April 23. The four were believed to have escaped after breaking a hole in a cell wall and making their way to the roof.

Arrington was said to have shot and killed a preacher in South Jackson after stealing a motorcycle. The preacher stopped to help him after Arrington wrecked.

Raynes, who had escaped from the Hinds County Work Center previously, was later recaptured in Texas after he was checked into a hospital for medical treatment.

He also is facing additional charges in connection to his escape.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.