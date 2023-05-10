First Alert: Severe storms possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Rain showers have already started this morning as will continue until about 8am. We will get a small break for the rain before heavier downpours move in this afternoon lasting on and off again for the rest of the evening. Highs are in the mid 80s and overnight low remain in the 60s. No severe threat today, but Thursday we have a low end threat for severe weather. Threats include hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Go over your safety plan with your family and try to limit travel on the roadways on Thursday as heavy downpours of rain move through. There is also a low potential for flash flooding, so NEVER drive through flooded streets always turn around. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

