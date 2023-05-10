FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings a low risk for afternoon / evening severe storms

By Deitra McKenzie
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had warm and muggy weather all week...along with a daily chance for showers & storms. Some days have been wetter than other, but Thursday afternoon & evening could bring many of us a good dose of rain.

FIRST ALERT

Unfortunately, there’s a low risk for severe storms as a complex of storms is expected to roll into our area between 3PM and 8PM. As the main line comes in, damaging wind will be the main threat along with hail. Behind the main line, lingering moderate to heavy rain will linger (for several hours in some cases), and this could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall estimates will range from .5″ - 2.”

Otherwise, plan for more scattered showers & storms into Friday. The rain chances will diminish leading to Mother’s Day as an upper-level heat dome develops over us. However‚ it’ll become much hotter with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Next week, the ridge breaks down, and temps will return to near average (mid 80s) by midweek.

