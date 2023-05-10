The forecast is stuck on repeat: Very warm with showers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s abundant moisture in place across our region with dew point temps into the upper 60s and low 70s. This is making it feel very uncomfortable outside, and that moisture is serving as fuel for showers & storms to form. The heat of the day also helps with rain development along with an upper-low to our west that’s helping to direct storm complexes towards us.

So, plan for more rain opportunities on your Hump Day. The coverage will be scattered (so it won’t be a wash-out), but if you catch a storm...it could bring heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If you don’t have rain early Wednesday in your area, you may have patchy fog to deal with. Highs will range from the mid-upper 80s.

Thursday, the previously mentioned upper-low to our west will start to move ENE. It’s expected to bring more rain our way, and a possible line of storms could move into our area by Thursday afternoon bringing the potential for some strong storms with very gusty winds. So, stay tuned for updates. Regardless, it’ll be another day to carry an umbrella. Highs will reach the mid 80s.

A storm complex moves in Thursday afternoon & evening

Friday into Mother’s Day Weekend , an upper-level ridge of high pressure will rebuild over our area. It’s going to help spike our temps into the low 90s...and shower will be more isolated. So, get ready for HOT days ahead.

The upper-ridge will break down by the middle of next week, and temps will return closer to the average.

