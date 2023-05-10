Frank Cochran Center undergoing a nearly $3 million renovation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -In December of 2019, the Frank Cochran Center went up in flames, and ever since then, the building has sat vacant.

The Meridian City Council has approved the renovation project as well as the plans for what the new building will look like.

“Stripping it down pretty much to the structure, right, and then we’re going to repair any structure that was damaged by the fire, and then it’s going to get a new skin. So new exterior walls, new roof, new insulation, so there won’t be, you know, fire, smell. And we’re cleaning all that up, and then we’re going to upgrade it by basically turning it into, you know, what we consider a new building,” said Architect from Davis Purdy Architects PLLC, Mark Davis.

After years of decision-making, and receiving nearly 3 million dollars in funding from insurance, bonds, and a CAP loan, the city is ready to get the project underway.

“We’re super excited here at Parks Recreation, and I think one of the main things that that’s going to take place is, you know, we will be moving our offices over here, and the Parks and Recreation Office will be housed in this building. So that’s a major upgrade for us for one and sort of like a one-stop shop. You can come right here and rent it, and then you can see the. Building at the same time what you rent,” said Director of Meridian Parks and Rec, Thomas Adams.

This building will be an asset to the city of Meridian. The Frank Cochran Center alone can hold nearly two thousand people. So having this large space available will be a game changer for the community.

“Well, you know, there’s a real lack of large convention space in Meridian. The Riley Center has a has a really nice space. It’s a great space. But this space will offer, you know, probably double. The capacity of that right,” said Davis.

This project will soon be out for bid, and the city says if everything goes to plan, the new Frank Cochran Center will be available to rent in the spring of 2024.

The city also wants the community to know there will soon be security at Highland Park every day, so people will feel safe as they enjoy the park.

