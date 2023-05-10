Funeral arrangements set for Tori Bowie

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial services have been announced for the late three-time Olympic medalists, Tori Bowie.

Bowie, a Sandhill, Mississippi native, passed away Wednesday, May 3 due to unknown reasons.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the family of the former Golden Eagles sprinter says funeral arrangements will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon located at 124 Vine Drive, Brandon, MS 39047.

Flowers, cards, and tokens of love and support can be sent to Dean’s Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon.

Click here to access the link to the obituary.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.