Funeral arrangements set for Tori Bowie

FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017. Tori Bowie, the sprinter who won three Olympic medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, has died, her management company and USA Track and Field said Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Bowie was 32. She was found Tuesday in her Florida home. No cause of death was given. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(Alastair Grant | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Memorial services have been announced for the late three-time Olympic medalists, Tori Bowie.

Bowie, a Sandhill, Mississippi native, passed away Wednesday, May 3 due to unknown reasons.

According to Southern Miss Athletics, the family of the former Golden Eagles sprinter says funeral arrangements will be held Saturday, May 13, at 10 a.m. at True Vine Missionary Baptist Church in Brandon located at 124 Vine Drive, Brandon, MS 39047.

Flowers, cards, and tokens of love and support can be sent to Dean’s Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon.

Click here to access the link to the obituary.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Latest News

Have ways of getting severe alerts
FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings a low risk for afternoon / evening severe storms
Salvation Army Meridian set to host pre-Mother’s Day event for those grieving their moms
The Sumter County Alabama welcome center held their annual "Tourism Celebration Day" Wednesday.
Tourism Celebration Day in Alabama
The money will be used to build a new crash fire rescue station at Key Field and convert the...
186th ARW slated for $20 million upgrade
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading and defamatory...
Phil Bryant: Mississippi Today has ten days to retract ‘false, misleading, and defamatory statements’