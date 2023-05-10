Human fetus found in Mississippi city’s sewer system

(WLBT)
By WLBT Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities have recovered a human fetus from a Mississippi city’s sewer system.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the city pumped its sewer system dry on Wednesday to remove the fetus.

He would not give the location where the fetus was found.

He said the fetus has been turned over to the Prentiss County Coroner’s Office.

The police chief and Coroner Greg Sparks were unable to provide more details Wednesday afternoon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
Kamara M. May
Arrest made in Anderson Hospital gun incident

Latest News

After seeing the devastation, a deadly tornado caused to Amory the Kemper County seniors knew...
Kemper County seniors donate to Amory High school
Is the controversial House Bill 1020 unconstitutional? That’s a question pending before a Hinds...
Judge hears arguments in House Bill 1020 challenge
Have ways of getting severe alerts
FIRST ALERT: Thursday brings a low risk for afternoon / evening severe storms
School choice is expected to be a hot topic this legislative session. Now, a bill introduced...
Alabama lawmakers move school choice bill out of committee
A bill to prohibit Alabama’s workers from being microchipped by their employers is one step...
Alabama lawmakers move forward on employee microchipping bill