Jaquan Keyes still wanted by Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Wednesday Jaquan Keyes, 20, is still wanted on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling in 2022.

Two other suspects, Josh Nuby and Seth Nuby, surrendered to authorities Tuesday.

Pennington told News 11 Tuesday that the U.S. Marshals Service had information that the trio was at an address on Martin Luther King Drive in Newton. Newton Police and the Newton Sheriff’s Department Special Response Team backed up the Marshals Service in an attempt to apprehend the suspects. But it turned out the three men were not at the address when law enforcement entered.

Pennington said two women, 37-year-old Dora Handford and Ja’Kyra Handford, 20, were charged Tuesday as accessories after-the-fact for helping the three to avoid capture. The Nubys later turned themselves in.

If anyone has information about Keyes, you may report it to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 601-635-2101.

