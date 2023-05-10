Knights take Game One against Cougars

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights took on the South Pontotoc Cougars in Game One of their best-of-three series.

Ian Herrington got the nod on the bump for the Knights, and in the bottom of the second inning, he helped his own cause, laying down a suicide squeeze bunt that scored Brett Busbea.

Herrington was effective on the mound, as he limited the Cougars to just one run in Game One.

Brett Busbea had a solid day at the plate and a solid day in the field, as he made some great plays at third base.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Jacob Wooten hit a hard ground ball through the left side of the infield, and Hunter Russell rounded third base, and he slid into home, just getting his hand between the catcher’s legs to touch home plate.

He was ruled safe.

West Lauderdale wins Game One 11-1.

Game Two is scheduled for Friday at South Pontotoc.

