From Knights to Warriors

By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three West Lauderdale Knights all signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers with the East Central Community College Warriors.

Golf teammates Will Thompson and Hayes Nance both helped the Knights to a State Championship last year, and the team finished Runner-Up in this year’s 4-A State Championship.

Both Will and Hayes are excited to be joining some of their former teammates at East Central, and both of them are extremely appreciative of their time as a West Lauderdale Knight.

“It’s meant a lot, you know, to be here with all my buddies, and enjoy it. We won a few State Championships, so it’s been fun,” Thompson said.

Hayes added, “It’s been a fun time. We’ve just had a blast here. I really enjoyed playing with all my friends, and head a great coach throughout this year, and it’s been fun.”

Will and Hayes are excited to join some of their former West Lauderdale teammates as a part of the Warriors golf time.

Thompson and Nance’s classmate, Laighton Higginbotham, also signed with the East Central, as she will join the Warriors Cheer Team next schoolyear.

“It’s been fun. I hate to see it end, but I’m just really excited to start something new,” Higginbotham said.

Laighton is excited to get out there and see what the Warriors Cheer Team can accomplish.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck driver died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers early Monday morning on Interstate 20.
Truck driver dies in interstate crash
Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Laqerious Brown, 21, was arrested Sunday night in...
Suspect charged in Scooba shooting
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Award-winning country music star from Mississippi set to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
Holly Brand is one of two finalists for Team Kelly on NBC’s “The Voice”.
Meridian woman advances on national singing competition
A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 11/80 in Toomsuba.
Man dies in crash in Toomsuba

Latest News

This week's Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian High School Wildcats of War Band.
Team of the Week: The Wildcats of War Band
Hunter Russell slides safely into home plate, as the West Lauderdale Knights would take Game...
Knights take Game One against Cougars
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Damar Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
Carsyn Mott laces a 2-RBI double to left-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning of the...
Knights advance after win over Indians