From Knights to Warriors

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Three West Lauderdale Knights all signed the dotted line to continue their academic and athletic careers with the East Central Community College Warriors.

Golf teammates Will Thompson and Hayes Nance both helped the Knights to a State Championship last year, and the team finished Runner-Up in this year’s 4-A State Championship.

Both Will and Hayes are excited to be joining some of their former teammates at East Central, and both of them are extremely appreciative of their time as a West Lauderdale Knight.

“It’s meant a lot, you know, to be here with all my buddies, and enjoy it. We won a few State Championships, so it’s been fun,” Thompson said.

Hayes added, “It’s been a fun time. We’ve just had a blast here. I really enjoyed playing with all my friends, and head a great coach throughout this year, and it’s been fun.”

Will and Hayes are excited to join some of their former West Lauderdale teammates as a part of the Warriors golf time.

Thompson and Nance’s classmate, Laighton Higginbotham, also signed with the East Central, as she will join the Warriors Cheer Team next schoolyear.

“It’s been fun. I hate to see it end, but I’m just really excited to start something new,” Higginbotham said.

Laighton is excited to get out there and see what the Warriors Cheer Team can accomplish.

