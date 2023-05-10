Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Midday News Interviews
Download Our Apps
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Special Reports
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Foodie Finds
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
Programming Schedule
Heroes & Icons
Start TV
Telemundo
Submit Photos and Videos
Submit Hometown Heroes Photos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 10, 2023
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:14 PM CDT
|
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows
Latest News
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2023
Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail
‘Horrific crime’: Mother and stepfather both convicted in murder of 17-year-old
Jaquan Keyes still wanted by Newton County