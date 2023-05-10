Law enforcement officers carry torch for Special Olympics

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Law enforcement and military personnel from our community carried the Special Olympics torch Tuesday to support athletes who will be competing in the State Summer Games.

The Torch Run started at Dumont Plaza, and each person ran nearly a mile and a half to the new Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department. This run represents the partnership that law enforcement has with this amazing organization.

“As we participate with Special Olympics, I’m a coach, and Jaycie, of course, the athlete now in aquatic swimming. We just appreciate everything that these are enforcement individuals do to support Special Olympics and do some fundraising. We really do appreciate that,” said Special Olympics Coach Judy Collins.

Before the run started, one law enforcement officer told News 11 why this run is so valuable to our community.

“I think it’s important for everybody to be aware. And I don’t think that there is just enough awareness about the Special Olympics and the athletes that we have right here in our own community. And so I think it’s important, as law enforcement, to be a voice for all groups that are somewhat, would you consider, I guess, disenfranchised and, you know, just not as in the public, as they should be, and getting the support and awareness that they need to be getting,” said law enforcement agent with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, Kara Clark.

The Special Olympics means so much to so many people and makes an impact across the country.

“It’s overwhelming, and it’s just an all-inspiring experience from one end to the other, from being a parent to being a coach to watching the athletes excel, to watching them go from not being able to participate well, to excelling and gaining gold medals,” said Collins.

The Mississippi Special Olympics will be held May 12 through May 14 at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi.

