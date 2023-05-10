The MAX hosts ‘Jimmie’s Jam Session’ during 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 70th Annual Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival is happening this week in the Queen City.

The week is jammed-pack with events for music lovers to enjoy.

‘Jimmie’s Jam Session’ was held Tuesday evening at The Max, where the community was invited out to enjoy an evening of music from Adam Box, the drummer of Brothers Osborne, the country music group.

Wednesday, The Max will be hosting the Singer/Songwriter Competition.

Gates will open at the max at 5:30 p.m.

