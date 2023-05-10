Meridian Public School District announces new Assistant Superintendents

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The Meridian Public School District announced Dr. Phatasis O’Harroll and Dr. Rosalind Operton as Assistant Superintendents for the 2023-2024 school year. Dr. O’Harroll and Dr. Operton will begin to serve MPSD in their new roles on July 1. Dr. Charlotte Young, the current assistant superintendent, is retiring June 30.

“I am so grateful for the contributions that Dr. Young has made to MPSD over the past seven years,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent. “I am also extremely excited to welcome both Dr. O’Harroll and Dr. Operton to MPSD. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for MPSD.”

Dr. Phatasis O’Harroll comes to Meridian with over 28 years of experience in public education. She has most recently served as the Director of Curriculum for the Vicksburg-Warren School District, serving seven years in the curriculum department. Prior to that, she worked in Jackson Public Schools where she served first as a teacher, then instructional specialist, and professional development trainer in her 15-year career with JPS. During her career, Dr. O’Harroll has also served as an adjunct instructor at Alcorn State University, program coordinator for the Teacher Residency Academy Alliance at Jackson State University, and teacher intern supervisor at Mississippi State University. Dr. O’Harroll is a National Board Certified Teacher and co-facilitates the Southwest World Class Teaching Project at Jackson State University.

Dr. Phatasis O’Harroll most recently served as the Director of Curriculum for the Vicksburg-Warren School District. (Meridian Public School District)

Dr. O’Harroll has her Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Masters Degree in Education from Mississippi College, and her Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership from Mississippi College. In 2016, she earned her Doctorate in Education from Mississippi College, where her concentration was Curriculum and Instruction.

When asked where her focus would be, Dr. O’Harroll stated that it would be on efficiency, excellence, and equity and that she is committed to the success of MPSD students. She also believes that her background as a National Institute of School Leaders (NISL) Facilitator will only strengthen the success of our principals.

In her spare time, Dr. O’Harroll enjoys reading and spending time with family. Understanding that education is the great equalizer, Dr. O’Harroll is driven by the desire to ensure that all students have access to a quality education.

Dr. Rosalind Operton returns to MPSD after spending the last four years at Mississippi State University-Meridian as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Educational Leadership for the College of Education. Prior to that, Dr. Operton served in MPSD for 18 years, most recently as principal at Crestwood Elementary School. She also served as an English teacher, Instructional facilitator, Vice Principal, Assistant Principal, and Principal. She began her career teaching in the Hoover City School District, where she taught for seven years. Dr. Operton has also served as an Adjunct Professor for the University of West Alabama and Mississippi State University.

Dr. Rosalind Operton returns to MPSD after spending the last four years at Mississippi State University-Meridian as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Educational Leadership for the College of Education. (Meridian Public School District)

Dr. Operton has her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Birmingham Southern College and her Masters Degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi State University. In 2017, she earned her Doctorate in K-12 Administration from Mississippi State University.

No stranger to the community, Dr. Operton has spent that time developing strong relationships with families of MPSD. She believes in supporting the personal and professional development of all employees of MPSD to ensure all students in the District are provided with equitable educational outcomes.

In her spare time, Dr. Operton is an avid reader and student of history.

“My ultimate goal is to work along with the educators in the District to help build a strong community of learners and leaders,” said Operton. “I have spent the last four years at the university level preparing educators to be principals and teacher-leaders, and now I have an opportunity to be able to see theory and practice work hand-in-hand. I am honored to work with Dr. Carter and this team of Wildcats as we grow and encourage all of our stakeholders to be all that they can be.”