Mr. Oakley Stewart Lollar, Jr.

Oakley Stewart Lollar, Jr.
UNION: Graveside services for Mr. Oakley Stewart Lollar, Jr will be held 4 pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Lynn Wedgeworth will officiate.

Visitation will be held 3 pm – 4 pm, Wednesday at Pine Grove Baptist Church.

Mr. Lollar, 68, of Union died Monday, May 8, 2023 at his residence.

He lived in Florida for 40 years and recently moved to Neshoba County to be with family. He attended First Presbyterian Church in Columbus and United Church of Gainesville, Florida.

Mr. Lollar was a medical photographer for the University of Florida for many years.

Survivors: Wife: Joanne Clarke of House

1 Brother: Terry Lollar of Saltillo

1 Sister: Dianne Confalone (Pat) of Deleware

1 Nephew: Nick Confalone

1 Niece: Trisha Confalone

Mr. Lollar was preceded in death by his parents, Oakley Stewart Lollar, Sr and Sarah Ussery Lollar.

Pallbearers: Ky Reynolds, Jeremy Hamm, Shannon Breland, Joe Floyd Breland, Jesse Belk and Carl McNeil

Milling Funeral Home of Union is in charge of the arrangements.

Milling Funeral HomePO Box 119Union, MS 39365601.774.5779 voice601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net

