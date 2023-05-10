Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Hill will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Bishop William C. Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Hill, 92, of Meridian, who died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at her residence. A visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

