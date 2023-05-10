Mrs. Bernice Hill

Bernice Hill
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Mrs. Bernice Hill will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 am at Fifth Street Baptist Church with Bishop William C. Brown officiating.  Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Mrs. Hill, 92, of Meridian, who died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at her residence.  A visitation will be Friday, May 12, 2023 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home’s OP Chapel.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver died in a 1-car rollover crash Tuesday on Highway 80 in Toomsuba.
Driver’s name released in fatal Toomsuba crash
Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
FILE - Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on...
Country music performer Morgan Wallen rescheduling 6 weeks of shows

Latest News

Mr. Frederick Tucker
Mr. Mark McDonald
Jimmie Rodgers Mural
Jimmie Rodgers Festival events continue through Sunday
Mr. Oakley Stewart Lollar, Jr.