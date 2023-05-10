Principals named for Carver Elementary, Northwest Middle School

MERIDIAN, Miss. - The Meridian Public School District announced Wednesday that veteran educator Amanda Shadwick will serve as Principal of Carver Elementary School and Kimberly Pace will serve as the new Principal of Northwest Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year.

“I’m excited that we will be welcoming students back to Carver and that they will have a familiar face as their principal in Mrs. Shadwick,” said Dr. Amy Carter, MPSD Superintendent. “Both Mrs. Shadwick and Ms. Pace have proven to be assets to the MPSD family as assistant principals and I can’t wait to see how they will continue to lead their students and staff as principals.”

Amanda Shadwick is no stranger to Meridian, having graduated from MHS in 2002 and has worked in various capacities in MPSD over the past 16 years. She began her career at TJ Harris Elementary as a teacher assistant in 2007, and Magnolia Middle School in 2008 before moving to Carver Middle School for science in 2009. She was named the Carver and MPSD Teacher of the Year for 2017. Shadwick accepted a new challenge in the Fall of 2021 when she was named Assistant Principal of Parkview Elementary School.

Amanda Shadwick will serve as Principal of Carver Elementary School. (Meridian Public School District)

Shadwick has her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi State University, and her Ed.S in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University.

Shadwick has been married to her husband Kwame for nine years, and together they have five sons. She grew up attending and later working at the Boys and Girls Club of East Mississippi under the direction of Ricky Hood, which is where she developed her love for children. She also works with Hope Village for Children as a developmental coach.

“Being named principal at Carver means the world to me,” said Shadwick. “It brings me back to the very neighborhood I grew up in and the school that I call home. I met my husband and my best friend here and spent the majority of my career as an educator at Carver.”

Shadwick said she believes being a product of MPSD and her success at growing children academically are several things that will help her in her new role as principal at Carver Elementary.

Kimberly Pace, who has served as an Assistant Principal at Northwest Middle School since 2020, is entering her 30th year in education, having served as a teacher, reading coach, and an assistant principal in her career in Alabama and Mississippi.

Kimberly Pace will serve as the new Principal of Northwest Middle School for the 2023-2024 school year. (Meridian Public School District)

Pace has taught first through fourth grades in her career and also served as a reading coach at the elementary level. Her experience as an assistant principal has allowed her to gain experience in budgeting, planning, and the overall day-to-day operations of a school.

Pace obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Livingston University, a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of West Alabama, and an Instructional Leadership Certificate from the University of West Alabama.

She has one daughter who brings her much joy.

Pace said she has a passion for what she does and the fact that she knows Northwest will help her and her team take it to the next level.

“Becoming the principal of Northwest Middle School is extremely exciting,” said Pace. “I look forward to continuing working with our talented and dedicated faculty and staff, students, parents, and stakeholders to educate every student as we shape and mold the future together.”

