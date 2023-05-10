Salvation Army Meridian set to host pre-Mother’s Day event for those grieving their moms

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As we get closer to Mother’s Day, some maybe reflecting on memories or stuggling with the lost of their mom.

The Salvation Army Meridian will be hosting an event in remembrance of mothers this weekend called ‘Candles for Mom.’

Lieutenant Roy Fisher, the Commanding Officer at the Salvation Army Meridian, said hosting this pre-Mother’s Day event will give people an opportunity to honor the life of their loved one and to grieve in a healthy way.

“It’s a time for people to come together. They are going to be able to come into the chapel, light a candle, they can either kneel at the altar, they can sit in the pew, and just have time for pray. If they want to talk about mom, that’s fine. There’s going to be a three to five minutes presentation about what the event is and then after that there will be soft music playing in the background. This way they have that time to honor mom, to remember the values, the virtues that their mom instilled into their lives as they were growing up that has made them into the person they are today,” said Lt. Fisher.

The ‘Candles for Mom’ event is free and open to the public. People with mothers suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s are invited as well.

The event is Saturday at 6 p.m. in the chapel at the Salvation Army on 1115 25th Avenue in Meridian.

