Team of the Week: The Wildcats of War Band

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week is the Meridian High School Wildcats of War Band.

This team won the Best Band Award at the Six Flags National Viewer’s Choice Battle of the Bands, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Congratulations to the Wildcats and the band’s directors, Mr. Joshua Reed and Mr. Devan Jackson on all the success, and for being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

