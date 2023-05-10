Temple Theatre to Host Screening of Ukrainian Film The Guide Fundraiser to Support Ukraine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

As part of the “Stand With Ukraine Through Film” project, Temple Theatre will host a screening of The Guide. It’s a two-hour dramatic film produced by acclaimed Ukrainian Director Oles Sanin in 2014, which is set against Soviet efforts to exterminate the Ukrainian people in the 1930s through starvation and other policies.

It was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards, and despite the film’s historical setting, it feels quite current. All event proceeds will go toward supporting Ukraine.

Event:

- May 14 at 2:00 p.m.

- Tickets are $10.00 and are available for purchase in-person at the box office.

- Contributions will also be accepted. Donations will be accepted through QR codes, which will be placed in the lobby for moviegoers to scan. Donation jars will also be placed on-site.

Project Background:

This is an amazing story of how, last year, a small, community cinema in Salem, Massachusetts kickstarted the global release of the 2014 Ukrainian film The Guide to support Ukraine. The first showing at Cinema Salem in March 2022 raised $12,000 in one evening. Immediately after its premiere in Massachusetts, The Guide was released nationwide, and within days, 600 cinemas across the U.S. agreed to screen it. Cinemas in Canada, Holland and Australia soon followed.

The Guide has now been screened at nearly 700 cinemas. It has also been shown on Capitol Hill with Congressman Seth Moulton among the notable speakers. The project has issued grants, with recipients including José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, Ukrainian Studies Fund, Razom, the International Organization on Migration and Plast.

Quote from Lisa Vucelich, Project Spokesperson:

“We are delighted to partner with Temple Theatre, as we continue to offer support to Ukraine through philanthropic efforts and the education of Americans. This historic venue will be providing its community members with a unique opportunity to both learn about and discuss the war’s impacts. We’re grateful for their participation, and we’re proud to be working with them in this endeavor.”

Quote from Marshall Strauss, Project Organizer:

“We are so excited that Temple Theatre is playing The Guide, a film which provides a powerful insight into the tragedy of Russian efforts to dominate – indeed, to exterminate – the people of Ukraine. Cinemas around the U.S. and in other countries are providing badly needed support to Ukrainians – support which they deeply appreciate.”

Additional information:

https://www.standwithukrainethroughfilm.org/

Sanin’s Introduction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7ea5wsqA6xI

Trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CxoWXxdKSZA

