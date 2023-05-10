Tourism Celebration Day in Alabama

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sumter County Alabama welcome center held their annual “Tourism Celebration Day” Wednesday.

This year’s theme was “Vacation Under the Alabama Skies.” From 10 AM – 3 PM, travelers who stopped at the welcome center were offered free food and drinks.

They had the chance to learn more about Alabama and all her vacation opportunities. Representatives were on site from different regions of the state to promote why travelers should choose Alabama as their next vacation destination.

“Alabama is so diverse,” said Velinda Nation, Promotional Tourism Representative “We have mountain area, flat, and our beach areas. Beautiful white sandy beaches. Alabama is a good place to vacation with family. We have a lot of family venues and attractions that they can go to and enjoy.”

The goal of the “Tourism Celebration Day” is to increase awareness of the economic, social, and cultural impact tourism has on the local, regional, and statewide communities of Alabama.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.