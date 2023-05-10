WATCH: Sheriff’s deputies rescue hawk from a snake’s coil

The deputies said the hawk’s death was imminent.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Body camera video caught the moment when deputies in Florida jumped in to rescue a hawk from the coil of a snake.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies were called to a neighborhood Sunday for the report of an injured hawk in the roadway.

The deputies found the bird with a snake wrapped around its neck and said the hawk’s death was imminent.

They were able to remove the snake from the other animal. The hawk then took a breath and flew away.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Clovis Watson said he is thankful for “Deputy Sheriffs like Dasher and Forero, who go above and beyond the call of duty in incidents that may be outside of their normal scope of duty. Great Work Gentleman!”

