97OKK Jimmie Rodgers Talent Competition held Wednesday in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 97OKK Jimmie Rodgers Talent Competition was held Wednesday night at the MAX

Ten contestants competed for cash, prizes, recording studio time, and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The talent competition is a long-standing tradition with festival. Artist like Faith Hill, Randy Houser, and Elvis Presley have competed in this contest.

News 11 was there and spoke with Lach Thorton, who won the youth division last year and returned this year as a judge, to hear what he was looking for as a judge.

“Authenticity,” stated Thorton “but also, you know, commercial use for these songs and really artistry more than anything. I mean, I’d love to see what they are going to be, and you know, what potential they have. There is a lot of really cool performers that are going to be out here tonight.”

There were two winners in the talent competition. In the youth division Trey Allen Shull won.

In the adult division, Lillie Rhoden took home the title as winner of the 2023 Talent Competition.

Congratulations to them both and to all the competitors tonight.

