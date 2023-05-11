City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2023

Robbery

At 11:54 AM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of 32nd Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and property and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 9:54 AM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of Virginia Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:56 PM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.