City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JEVONTE R ELAIRE19921324 44TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ARTHA E WHITFIELD19813210 32ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
EARNEST L THOMAS19651318 19TH ST APT 11 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING X 2
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 11, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:54 AM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 1300 block of 32nd Avenue. The victim stated he was held at gunpoint and property and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 9:54 AM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 900 block of Virginia Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 6 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:56 PM on May 10, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Mosby Road. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

