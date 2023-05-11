Eagles gear up for Region 23 Tournament

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles held one of their final practices before the team heads to Eunice, Louisiana for the Region 23 Tournament this weekend.

The mood around the intrasquad scrimmage today, was relaxed , but the team was still going through everything with a determination to get better and prepare for next week.

Even though a lot of these guys are back for a second year, or in some cases, a third year, Eagles Head Coach, Dillon Sudduth loves the development he’s seen from his returners and his freshmen.

“The returners have been outstanding. A guy like Brennen Study, and Seth McCartney in particular, our team captains that have been voted on. Dalton McIntyre’s had a heck of a year. I could just go around the diamond, and on the mound, and keep naming guys, but they’ve been outstanding. Keeping us steady, continuing to show these guys how to work. The freshmen aren’t freshmen anymore. It’s been a good mix of returners and newcomers, and I’ve been really pleased with that,” Sudduth said.

The team itself is just chomping at the bit, and they’re excited to head to Louisiana, and get the job done.

“I’m looking forward to a great competition between everybody. There are some really good teams down there. I know this is a great group of guys. I know we can do it, we got the right group, we got all the pieces, and I think we’re gonna go out there and shock a lot of people” McIntyre said.

“The biggest thing is, we’re just really excited. This club, as a program in general, we love baseball. We love being around each other. We’re like a big family, and we’re excited to get on the road, stay in a hotel, and play some ball” McCartney said.

The Eagles kick off the tournament next Monday, May 15, against the Pearl River Wildcats.

