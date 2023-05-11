First Alert: Isolated severe storms are possible Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A level 1 marginal risk for severe weather is possible today. It is a low end threat, but isolated severe thunderstorms could bring the potential for hail and damaging winds. Be sure to remain weather aware between 3pm and 7pm today. Wind gust are up to 20mph through the day and will increase as the front is crossing to up to 30 mph. Watch for small limbs and trees breaking and try to limit travel on the roadways. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you updated. Stay safe, dry, and have a lovely Thursday.

