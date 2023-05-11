ICAC Task Force makes arrest in west Alabama

(Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency revealed Thursday that the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force served an arrest warrant May 5 in Pickens County.

Roy Acker, 59, of Gordo, was taken into custody as part of an ongoing ICAC investigation. ALEA said nothing further is available while the investigation is incomplete.

The agency said once complete, the findings will be turned over to the 24th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Booking information at the Pickens County Jail shows Acker was charged with facilitating solicitation of unlawful sexual conduct with a child.

