Joint Electric Cooperatives meet at Southern Pine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Rhodes of Southern Pine is thanking news and media partners for sharing news about power outages and power companies. He says people in Mississippi can handle bad news if necessary, but they don’t like “no news..”

The state’s media organizations are meeting with utility companies at Southern Pine in Taylorsville to learn more about energy cooperatives, the future of electrical power, and even their broadband services.

At the Joint Electric Cooperatives Media Day, Bobby Freeman, Director of the Cyber Security of Homeland Security, says they are working with utility companies to reduce risk to the electrical grid in Mississippi. They want to prevent attacks and assist when they happen. He says there are several points of vulnerability because technology allows attacks from remote locations. Attackers can disrupt the power supply. Freeman says the state’s utility companies can assist with tighter security policies.

He says we can not take cyber security lightly. “We must say something if we see something,” says Freeman.

Brent Bailey of Mississippi’s Public Service Commission, says electrical cooperatives are using data and technology, including smart meters, to help crews find outages. Utilities are even using satellites to help manage trees and the landscape to find where trees might damage power lines.

While at media day, media companies and electric cooperative officials are discussing how to help Mississippians be prepared for storms. Officials also want to make sure accurate power outage details are shared with the public too.

Bailey also praised utility crews for how quickly they restored power after the tornadoes in Mississippi in March. He says it’s easier to be prepared if a hurricane is forecasted to hit the state. But a tornado hits without a lot of warning, and crews must repair lines quickly.

