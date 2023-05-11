Juvenile shot overnight in Newton

Suspect is in custody
The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan St.
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A 17 year old male was shot in Newton overnight. The juvenile was shot in the lower leg. The wound is not considered life threatening.

The incident occurred at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan St.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick stated a suspect is in custody. Bail has not been set at this time.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is a developing story.

