Kemper Co. suspect arrested after high-speed chase in Alabama

Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson in Kemper County.
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said Jimmie Lashan Roby has been charged with cyberstalking and arson. The sheriff said Roby ran when law enforcement showed up at his job in Tuscaloosa County Thursday, leading them on a high-speed chase before he was taken into custody.

Moore said a woman filed a complaint earlier this week about Roby, her ex-boyfriend, allegedly sending text messages to her phone and through social media apps, threatening to kill her and her mother. The sheriff said an investigation began at that point.

Then, Moore said evidence was found that pointed to Roby being responsible for a house fire on Barker Road Wednesday. He said the house was destroyed and the family’s dog, Angel, a full blooded Shih Tzu, died as a result.

Sheriff Moore said Roby is charged with two counts of cyberstalking/email threats and harassment and two counts of arson, for the loss of the house and causing the dog’s death.

Moore said Roby also faces charges in Alabama stemming from the pursuit. A hold was placed on him for Kemper County and he’ll be extradited once those charges are cleared.

