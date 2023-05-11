Kemper County seniors donate to Amory High school

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s been more than a month since Amory was hit by an EF-4 tornado and residents are still picking up the pieces. But one local school is doing its part to help Amory’s High school seniors.

The class of 2023 at Kemper County High School is making an impact on the seniors at Amory High School. After seeing the devastation, a deadly tornado caused to not only the town but the school itself, the Kemper County seniors knew they had to do something to help.

“Everybody was onboard about doing a snack basket. So we fixed 99 baskets for the 99 seniors that they have and we fixed 2 big baskets for the teachers but we had an overabundance of snacks for the children,” said KCHS Librarian Dual Credit History Teacher and Senior Sponsor, Margaretta Campbell.

So, the cougars hit the road and drove over two hours to Amory High School and hand-delivered the gifts to the seniors.

“They were excited. They felt loved and it made their day so it was good,” KCHS senior, Seraih Little.

But along the way they saw tragedy. Campbell said this is a special time in a senior’s life as graduation and prom should be celebrated. But Amory’s seniors are not able to fully enjoy the traditions because they’re focused on losing homes, a damaged campus, and a school gym that is not operational.

“The school had some rooftop damage, all their sports field was damaged, the military/naval station by them was damaged, rooftops off houses and there was a big tree rooted up in the yard,” said Campbell.

As the Golden Rule states do to others whatever you would like them to do to you. A mindset Kemper County will forever uphold.

“We were happy to give back what we did have. And it was enjoyable to give and to be with them to help them through the disasters time that they had,” said KCHS senior, Jadarren Roberts.

“As I told them I’m going to teach them about empathy, you know this day in society we’re kind of self-fish. So I wanted to teach our kids about empathy and compassion for others because when something happens we want to reach out and help our neighbors. We would hope that if something happened in Kemper one day, they would do the same for us. Just showing our students what we should do. Just about kindness,” said Campbell.

Campbell said she hopes people continue to keep the residents of Amory in their prayers.

