Lady Warriors prep for State Championship

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Lady Warriors has the chance to win a State Tournament this weekend, but despite the added pressure, the routine stays the same.

Nothing in their practice routine has changed throughout the year, so why change it down the stretch?

Head Coach Larry Lippert says, “We do the same thing. We haven’t changed anything. I told the girls when we started the week this week, we’re not going to change anything, we’re going to keep practice just like it is. We’re very fundamental in our practices... kind of do the same thing all the time. We don’t want to get to over-confident.”

Coach Lippert adds, the leadership from his two seniors, Laura Kate Robinson and Anna Lauren Stuckey, has also contributed to the Lady Warriors’ success this season.

“Our preparedness really hasn’t changed any since we started the season. We’re still practicing just as hard as we did in the beginning with a lot of scrimmaging and drills,” Robinson says.

“Honestly, it’s just an honor being up and being able to lead them. In the past we’ve had some attitude problems, and this year, I think we’ve done really good about that. For me and Lauren Kate, we’re setting the tone for them,” Stuckey adds.

The Lady Warriors will kick things off in their State Tournament on Friday afternoon.

