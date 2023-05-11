Lauderdale County Arrest Report May 11, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Additional embezzlement charges have been brought against Latisha Smith.
Former Doc’s Toyota employee accused of embezzling more than $300,000
Thousands of Mississippians getting some cash thanks to a multi-million dollar settlement
Kamara M. May
Arrest made in Anderson Hospital gun incident
Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said three men are wanted as suspects for a 2022...
Newton Sheriff: 2 of 3 wanted suspects in custody
FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance faces extradition to US on fraud charges

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 11, 2023
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station near the intersection of Highway 80 and Scanlan...
Juvenile shot overnight in Newton
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report May 10, 2023
Detention officer on leave following escape at Raymond jail