Graveside services for Mr. Doug Harper will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, May 15, 2023 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens with Bro. Nolan Butler officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Harper, 73, of Toomsuba, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at his home.

Doug loved the outdoors; he loved fishing and tinkering with his tractor. He also enjoyed reloading bullets in his spare time. Doug most enjoyed time with Connor Man, his grandson, and pride and joy. Doug and Connor Man had an inseparable bond. He retired from Carrier after over 31 years as an HVAC technician; a man of many talents, he also worked in pluming, pipe fitting, and welding.

Doug is survived by his daughter, Hope Harper Webb (Alan); grandson Connor Webb; siblings Bill Harper (Diane) and Faye Lundburg; sisters-in-law, Betty Harper and Mary Jo Harper, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Harper is preceded in death by his parents, W. E. and Mildred Harper; and his two brothers, Bobby Harper and David Harper.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Roberson, John Williams, and Larry Hatcher.

The Harper family suggest memorials be made as donations to Hospice Compassus in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.