MSU Meridian held spring commencement Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University held its spring commencement ceremony at The Riley Center Thursday.

Two hundred four students received degrees in various fields such as social work, business administration and education. There were nine honor graduates, eight Riley Scholars, and one Stephen D. Lee Scholar. Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, Head of Campus for MSU Meridian, gave the welcome speech and Dr. Mark Keenum, President of MSU, gave the commencement address.

News 11 spoke with some of the graduates about the degrees they received and what’s in their future.

Cadedra Wilder received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. When asked where she was hoping to work, she said, “I’m thinking about Leake Central. I have to finish putting everything in and hope I get the job.”

“I got my Master’s of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling,” said Alana Knowles “I’ve actually been offered a job as a therapist already, so I’m looking forward to starting that sometime in August.”

Harold Boo Hollingsworth is currently an instructor at East Central Community College. He received a Bachelor of Applied Science degree.

“I initially started this degree,” said Hollingsworth, “to show my students that everything that we teach on the career technical level is what they’re going to use.”

This spring class also included the inaugural class of 19 Physician Assistant Studies students.

