RAM makes donation to Special Olympics Mississippi

L to R: Tiffany Parrish, Board Member, Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi and Lance...
L to R: Tiffany Parrish, Board Member, Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi and Lance Chancellor, Grants/Statistical Administrator, Jones County Sheriff’s Department(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another organization made a donation to Special Olympics Mississippi in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi has made a $500 donation.

2 Jones Co. groups make donations to Special Olympics Mississippi

“We greatly appreciate this awesome donation made by RAM in support of Special Olympics Mississippi,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Many of the incredible athletes who benefit from the financial donations received will be competing this weekend in the Special Olympics Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and we wish them the best!”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics was held at Ellisville State School at 1:30 p.m.

Area residents were invited to attend and support Special Olympics athletes at the free event.

