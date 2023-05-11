RAM makes donation to Special Olympics Mississippi

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Another organization made a donation to Special Olympics Mississippi in support of the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Rehabilitation Association of Mississippi has made a $500 donation.

“We greatly appreciate this awesome donation made by RAM in support of Special Olympics Mississippi,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

“Many of the incredible athletes who benefit from the financial donations received will be competing this weekend in the Special Olympics Summer Games at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi and we wish them the best!”

The Law Enforcement Torch Run For Special Olympics was held at Ellisville State School at 1:30 p.m.

Area residents were invited to attend and support Special Olympics athletes at the free event.

