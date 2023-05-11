University of Alabama’s Community Engagement Tour makes stop in Sumter County

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - The University of Alabama’s Community Engagement Tour made a stop in Sumter County Thursday afternoon to learn about the community and how they could possibly help improve the quality-of-life in the Black-Belt area.

Dr. Samory Pruitt, the Vice President of Community Affairs at UA, said the tour group consisted of new students and staff that wanted to get more familiar with rural areas and how the university could partner with these communities.

“What we’ve done is identified faculty members who have research interest in various things. Graduate students, undergraduate students, graduate meaning masters or PhD who maybe interested in learning more about the surrounding communities and have a research or professional interest in either helping with some of the things that are already taking place in those communities that improve the quality of life for folks. Or helping to kind of remove some of the challenges and obstacles to quality-of-life issues in those communities. So, we come to those communities and there’s a panel, we talk, and we see if there are some opportunities for us to work together.” said Dr. Pruitt.

York city and Sumter County leaders ranging from entrepreneurs, the city mayor, and the curator of the Coleman Arts Center sat on the panel to explain their needs.

“We have an area that needs help and broadband. Broadband is going to be one thing that of course we need done in a big way. Medicaid, we know that, that waiver is not there yet so putting emphasizes on that. We are one of the few counties in the nation, not in the just in Alabama that still has a hospital here in the city of York so that’s a major plus,” said Marcus Campbell, the Chairman of Sumter County Commission, District 2.

Along with establishing broadband internet and addressing healthcare needs, the panel also discussed improving education, increasing home ownership, and developing retention efforts.

Dr. Pruitt talks about an initiative that was put in place as a result of the last Community Engagement Tour and its progress.

“We have several community education type programs. One involves parent-teacher leadership and so every community knows that in your school system the level at which parents and teachers engage on behalf of the students correlates to student achievement and improvement. So, we’ve seen this community and several other areas become part of our parent-teacher leadership academy. If you can get families and young people being the best they can be then those communities are going to be the best they can be,” said Dr. Pruitt.

The Community Engagement Tour was a three-day event making stops in several counties. The tour will also be making stops in Demopolis, Greensboro, and Selma.

