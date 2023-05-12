Anderson Regional Health System hosts DAISY Awards Ceremony

By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - During National Hospital Week, one local medical facility hosted an award ceremony to honor its nursing staff.

Friday morning, Anderson Regional Health System held its DAISY Award Ceremony to celebrate and announce the recipients of the Nurse of the Year, the Nurse Leader of the Year and the Team of the Year Awards.

The DAISY Award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of the late J. Patrick Barnes who died of an auto-immune disease.

Barnes’ family created this award to recognize the extraordinary work ethic and care that nurses give everyday, like those nurses who cared for Barnes during his illness.

Natalie Beddingfield, the Nurse Leader of the Year Award recipient, said she is grateful to be honored in this way.

“As a Nurse Leader, it’s probably one of the best awards you could get. Everything I do is for the staff, the hospital as a whole, and most importantly the patients, but the staff, they are amazing. They never fail. When we we ask them to do something, and they jump right to it. Positive attitudes, we love our patients, and we want that to show. So, being Nurse Leader of the Year, it’s overwhelming. It’s humbling. I am very thankful and appreciative of it,” said Beddingfield.

Aeronney Berry, the recipient of the Nurse of the Year Award, is only in her first year working as a nurse.

“Well, being a new grad nurse, you come in and you kind of feel like you’re not good enough as far as all the other veterans. So, winning this award kind of boosts my confidence, what the patient said and what the patient’s family members said about me, it kind of made me feel like I’m making a difference,” said Berry.

Julious Heidelberg, accepted the Team of the Year Award on behalf of his department, Clinical Resource Office, where he is the manager.

“It makes me feel good. It makes our department fell appreciated for our hard work and all that we do for the system as a whole,” said Heidelberg.

At the ceremony, breakfast was served and winners were given daisy corsages and boutonnieres.

Anderson Regional Health System said they will award new recipients every year during National Hospital Week.

