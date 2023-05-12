City of Meridian Arrest Report May 12, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
LUCIO FERNANDEZ1973265 BRIARWOOD BLVD MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
HAROLD L BOWDEN1969200 23RD ST APT B194 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 12, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 1:18 PM on May 11, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 400 block of 56th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

