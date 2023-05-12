Federal judge blocks Miss. chief justice from appointing judges under H.B. 1020

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal court has temporarily blocked Mississippi’s chief justice from appointing judges pursuant to H.B. 1020.

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Henry Wingate issued a temporary restraining order preventing Supreme Court Justice Michael Randolph from appointing judges under the controversial law established by 1020.

The restraining order will be in place at least until May 22, when Wingate is expected to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss Randolph from the case.

Wingate made the decision to “maintain the status quo and to avoid possible irreparable harm from any violation of constitutional rights to equal protection of the law” by allowing the 1020 appointments to move forward.

The order comes a day after Wingate was removed from a challenge to the law filed in Hinds County Chancery Court and after the NAACP and others filed a suit seeking the restraining order.

NAACP sought the order saying Randolph’s attorneys would not say whether the chief justice would or would not refrain from appointing the judges while 1020 was being litigated and while the chancery judge’s restraining order was in place.

“Randolph could at any moment make the appointments that [violate the] plaintiffs’ rights and his counsel was unable to give any assurance that he would not do so,” attorneys for NAACP said in a federal court filing. “It is for this reason that plaintiffs request at TRO.”

H.B. 1020 was signed by Gov. Tate Reeves in late April. Under provisions, Randolph is required to appoint four judges to the Hinds County Circuit Court to help preside over criminal cases.

He also is required to put in place a judge to head up a special inferior court to handle cases that originate within the Capitol Complex Improvement District.

Two lawsuits were filed challenging the law, one in Hinds County Chancery Court and one in U.S. District Court.

The chancery suit was filed by the ACLU and others on behalf of three Jackson residents who argue that the judicial appointments violate the constitutional rights of people in Jackson and Hinds County.

The chancery case also challenges the constitutionality of another state provision that allows the chief justice to appoint judges, in part, to help with emergency case backlogs and the like.

The federal suit, meanwhile, challenges 1020 and S.B. 2343, saying the bills violate the U.S. Constitution and Jackson residents’ right to equal protection under the law.

“H.B. 1020 and S.B. 2343 are designed to create a system of separate but unequal law enforcement and criminal justice, and to significantly impede the ability of Jackson’s residents to exercise their First Amendment rights to challenge state actions.”

In addition to adding the appointed judges, 1020 expands the boundaries of the Capitol Complex Improvement District, to encompass 17.5 square miles of the city, including half of its white population.

The legislation also calls for the expansion of Capital Police jurisdiction across the city, rather than just within the boundaries of CCID.

S.B. 2343, meanwhile, allows the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s jurisdiction to run concurrent with other law enforcement agencies in Jackson and Hinds County.

Randolph was named a party in both cases, in part, because he is responsible for appointing the judges under 1020.

Chancery Court Judge Dewayne Thomas dismissed Randolph from the state case this week, citing judicial immunity.

Wingate has yet to rule on a motion to dismiss the chief justice from the federal case and will hear arguments in that matter later this month.

